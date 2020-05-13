Mangachu transitions to coaching role for Toronto Defiant

He'll still be able to play in matches.

Liam “Mangachu” Campbell will transition into a hybrid coach and player role for the Overwatch League’s Toronto Defiant, the team announced today.

The DPS player will still be able to play for the team if need be, but he said on Twitter that he’s updated his role on the team to a coach.

An official reason for the switch wasn’t given, but on a roster with Surefour, Agilities, and Logix as other DPS players, Mangachu was low on the depth chart.

Mangachu has been a mainstay for Team Canada in the Overwatch World Cup the past few years. He was a key part of the 2017 World Cup team that took second place and the 2018 team that came in third.

Toronto are in seventh place in the Atlantic Conference and 15th place overall in the Overwatch League with a 4-7 record, but they’re within striking distance of the play-in tournament.

The Defiant’s next match is this Sunday, May 17 against the Los Angeles Valiant.