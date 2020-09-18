How to watch OWL’s 2020 All-Star Weekend

The Overwatch League All-Star Weekend always brings the top players from the league to compete in not only regular Overwatch matches, but it also pits pros against one another in a number of skills competitions.

With the COVID-19 pandemic complicating much of the season, instead of one All-Star Weekend, this year we’re getting two. On Sept. 26, an Asian region All-Star event will take place, and the following week on Oct. 3 players in North America will compete.

If you live in the U.S. and plan on catching all of the Asian action live, prepare to adjust your sleep cycle. The events on Saturday will start at 3am CT and run until 9am.

Competition in North America the following week will come at a much more normal time for American viewers with competition starting at 2am CT.

All the action can be caught live on the OWL YouTube channel. Additionally, the matches can be viewed via the OWL website and phone app.

If you can’t stay up to watch all the Asian action because of time zone differences, don’t fret. You can still watch replays of all the matches and events on YouTube as well.

Across the two days of competition, there is a total prize pool of $225,000 for all of the events. With the Asian region having more players competing, the prize pool for the All-Star game itself is slightly higher than North America’s. That game has $90,000 on the line, and the North American game has a $75,000 prize pool.

Additionally, the Asia All-Star broadcast will have four more skill challenges than North America. Both regions will have a Widowmaker one-vs-one competition that will reward its winner $15,000 and runner-up $7,500.

During the Asia event, however, there will be other competitions including separate skill challenges for Winston, Genji, and Ana that will reward $4,000. Lastly a “who is Meta?” competition will reward $3,000 to its winner. Each competition’s rules and format are detailed on the OWL website.