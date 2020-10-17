Atlanta Reign’s frd announces free agency

The team is down an off-tank.

The Overwatch League’s offseason has another free agent.

Atlanta Reign off-tank Nathan “frd” Goebel announced his free agency today—the second loss in the Reign’s offseason so far. The pro is open to offers from other OWL teams.

Frd joined the Reign in the middle of the Overwatch League’s 2019 season and played an important part in its successful campaign. The off-tank didn’t see much playtime this season, however.

Before signing with Atlanta, Frd was part of the Gladiators Legion, the Los Angeles Gladiators’ academy team. He stood out in the Overwatch Contenders series, getting a shared third-place with Second Wind before signing with the Legion.

The Reign opted to cast tank duo Blake “Gator” Scott and Xander “Hawk” Domecq more in the season. The pair developed a strong synergy as tanks for the ATL Academy before moving up to the Overwatch League.

The offseason hasn’t been too bloody for Atlanta so far. Earlier today, former Atlanta Reign flex support Dusttin “Dogman” Bowerman announced he would become a free agent and was looking to explore “all options,” possibly even re-signing with the team.

During the season, the Reign lost DPS Andrej “babybay” Francisty after his retirement from Overwatch in July, and former flex support Steven “Kodak” Rosenberger moved into a coaching position with the team.