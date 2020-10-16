Atlanta Reign flex support Dogman announces free agency

The Overwatch League offseason free agent list just keeps on growing.

Atlanta Reign flex support Dusttin “Dogman” Bowerman announced today that he’s joining the ranks of players exploring new offers before the 2021 Overwatch League season. His announcement indicates that the Atlanta Reign still has a chance to re-sign him.

Dogman has been a member of the Reign since early 2019 and was a part of the team’s debut in the Overwatch League. Charismatic and outspoken, Dogman has gained attention in the league thanks to his trash talk and appearances as a guest analyst and caster.

Ladies and Gents my contract with the Reign is expiring so that means I'm a free AGENT soon™️. Exploring all options!



DM me on twitter

or

Contact me via discord: Dogman#1337 — Dogman (@DogmanOW) October 16, 2020

Before joining the Overwatch League, Dogman played as a part of the Atlanta Reign’s successful Overwatch Contenders academy team, ATL Academy. He spent significant time in the Contenders circuit, playing for teams like Last Night’s Leftovers, Bye Week, and Kungarna.

In his Twitter announcement, Dogman said his contract with the Atlanta Reign is expiring soon and he’s exploring all offers during the offseason. This puts Dogman into the category of free agents who can still be picked up by their home teams but will likely negotiate offers with other teams before 2021 begins.

Dogman was a consistent starting player for the Atlanta Reign, who ended the 2020 Overwatch League season in 12th place. By the end of the season, however, he was sharing stage time with former Third Impact flex support Kim “Lr1s” Seung-Hyun.