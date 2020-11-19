Hangzhou Spark signs off-tank Bernar

The Spark just keep on getting stronger this offseason.

The Hangzhou Spark’s roster rebuild is seemingly far from over this offseason with the Overwatch League team introducing yet another new signee last night. This time, it’s 20-year-old off-tank player Shin “Bernar” Se-won.

Bernar began his career during the Korean APEX era of Overwatch esports playing for the team BK Stars. But it wasn’t until he joined the North American academy team for the Philadelphia Fusion that he began to show his true potential.

We've got our shields, and now we get our talon, and he is hungry.

Please welcome our new off tank, @Bernar ! #sparkbang

( •̀ .̫ •́ ) pic.twitter.com/lw6pxXjORv — Hangzhou Spark (@Hangzhou_Spark) November 19, 2020

Alongside Kim “Alarm” Kyung-bo, who eventually won the 2019 Overwatch League Rookie of the Year Award, the Fusion Uni team created a dynasty. This squad went unbeaten for close to two entire years, crushing NA Contenders with almost no competition.

It came as no surprise to fans that each player on that team was slowly inducted into the OWL one by one as they turned 18, the legal competing age for the league.

Last season, Bernar was seen competing with the London Spitfire. The Spitfire were an underwhelming group of ragtag rookies that had their moments of brilliance but would more often than not fail to deliver in important moments.

The Spark, on the other hand, has made a plethora of aggressive roster changes during the offseason and should be among the favorites to win in the Asia Pacific region of the OWL next season.