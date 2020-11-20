Chengdu Hunters signs JIMMY, Kaneki

The last two days have been full of activity from the Chengdu Hunters, as the team released two players, converted two existing contracts into two-way deals, and now have signed two new players from Overwatch Contenders.

Both Lei “Jimmy” Yujia and Liu “Kaneki” Nian are joining the organization from Contenders as part of the team’s new DPS rotation.

Let’s welcome JIMMY（Yujia Lei）as new panda joining Chengdu Hunters team!

"Let the preys hear my roar!"

Jimmy spent the last season playing for a variety of teams in Contenders, most recently with Ultra Prime Academy, the Guangzhou Charge’s academy team. Meanwhile, Kaneki played for Team Cat and placed second during Contenders Week 3 before going inactive at the end of September.

The pair will play their first Overwatch League season with the Hunters, competing for playing time against the roster’s more experienced core DPS lineup, featuring Yi “JinMu” Hu and Huang “leave” Xin.

Unlike several teams this offseason, the Hunters kept a majority of its lineup from the previous season, where they finished 14th in the regular season. However, the roster showed great improvement in the playoffs, reaching fifth place before being eliminated by the New York Excelsior.

The coach team containing RUI, CREED and YAOXIE will inject new vitality into Chengdu Hunters in the OWL 2021 season!

The organization is hopeful that the return of coach Xingrui “RUI” Wang and his new bench will be able to improve the team, though there are still several moves on the table since roster spots remain open as free agency continues.