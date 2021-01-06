London Spitfire rounds out DPS line with SparkR, Hybrid

The London Spitfire has had a busy week, filling out its 2021 Overwatch League roster with six new players. And today, the team officially signed both William “SparkR” Andersson and Dominic “Hybrid” Grove.

The pair of DPS players bring the Spitfire roster up to the league minimum seven-player requirement, meaning the team is ready to compete when matches start back up.

Sorry, @LemonKiwi_, we couldn't nerf so we signed the man instead:



We're proud to introduce @hybrid_ow in his debut to Overwatch League! His business is dealing damage.



May business be good in '21😎💵



Follow https://t.co/hL97e5AtQk and tell him we said, "Hey!"#AcesHigh pic.twitter.com/cmqcOTkUKO — London Spitfire (@Spitfire) January 6, 2021

This will be Hybrid’s first time competing in the OWL after playing in Contenders over the last several months with Team Doge, a lineup formed out of the ex-Team Envy players once the organization released its roster. He immediately joins Jeffrey “blasé” Tsang on the team’s main roster as the second DPS player, bringing Ashe, Tracer, and Echo to the hero pool.

SparkR is also joining the Spitfire DPS lineup. But since he won’t turn 18 until June 10, he’ll be on the team’s inactive roster until the summer. That doesn’t mean he can’t remain with the team and practice with the other players in preparation for officially joining them later this year, though.

Insane. Mechanically gifted. Built different.



He's @SparkR_OW and he completes our DPS line-up and our 2021 roster. Welcome, lad ⚡️💯



Thank you for joining us for this New Dawn. We can't wait to take flight!#AcesHigh #CleartheSkies pic.twitter.com/BvxnFN1lVO — London Spitfire (@Spitfire) January 6, 2021

He’s the fifth player to be promoted from the British Hurricane Contenders squad up to the Spitfire roster, joining teammates Riku “Ripa” Toivanen, Kristian “Kellex” Keller, Hadi Bleinagel, and Mikkel “Molf1g” Djernes. This year will mark the OWL debut for Hadi, Hybrid, Molf1g, and SparkR—when he’s eligible to play.