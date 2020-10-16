Vancouver Titans releases CarCar, Ksaa, and Tsuna

Three of the Vancouver Titans’ young stars won’t be returning for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

Today, the team announced that main support Carson “CarCar” First, off-tank Alhumaidi “KSAA” Alruwaili, and DPS Samir “Tsuna” Ikram would be dropped from the Titans roster. For all three players, 2020 was their first year in the Overwatch League.

Of all the players on the Vancouver roster, CarCar likely spent the most time in the Overwatch Contenders circuit. As a main support, he bolstered the backline of teams like ATL Academy, Skyfoxes, Fusion University, and Second Wind before joining the Overwatch League this year.

KSAA was the only Saudi Arabian representation in the league and also represented his country in the 2019 Overwatch World Cup. Before the Vancouver Titans signed him, KSAA played for successful European Overwatch Contenders teams like Raspberry Racers and Young and Beautiful.

DPS Tsuna was another regular in the European Contenders scene, having played on teams like British Hurricane and Eternal Academy before joining the Overwatch League.

Thank you @CarCarOW, @tsuna, and @owKSAA and we wish you all the best of luck 💚 pic.twitter.com/XZe5gb0YGr — Vancouver Titans (@VancouverTitans) October 16, 2020

In the middle of the 2020 Overwatch League season, the Vancouver Titans organization decided to drop the team’s entire roster of Korean players. To continue with the season, Vancouver acquired a team of rookie players, sourced mostly from North American and European Contenders teams. Despite lots of raw talent, the roster never quite meshed, and the Titans ended the 2020 season in 18th place.

KSAA and Tsuna have stated that they are actively seeking another team for the 2021 season while CarCar has yet to comment on his free agent status.