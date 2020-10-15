Houston Outlaws DPS Danteh is now a free agent

Following a slew of player releases, the Houston Outlaws may be losing its most clutch DPS player.

Dante “Danteh” Cruz announced today that his contract with the Outlaws has expired and he’ll be entering free agency. While this doesn’t necessarily mean re-signing with the Outlaws is out of the question, it’s not looking good for Houston fans.

Danteh was originally signed to the San Francisco Shock when the Overwatch League began in 2018. During the 2018 offseason, he was transferred to the Houston Outlaws. Before his Overwatch League career, Danteh played off-tank for early competitive teams like Arc6 and Denial Esports.

My contract with Outlaws is expiring and I will be a free agent for the upcoming season. This doesn't necessarily mean I won't be on Outlaws next year but I'm free to explore my options.



In his two years as a part of the Houston Outlaws roster, Danteh has developed a reputation of being the team’s ultimate clutch player. During the 2019 season, Danteh’s Sombra play was largely credited for the team’s victories, especially against the San Francisco Shock. Throughout the 2020 season, Danteh stunned on Tracer and picked up new heroes to create winning scenarios for his team.

“This doesn’t necessarily mean I won’t be on Outlaws next year but I’m free to explore my options,” Danteh said on Twitter. As a free agent with an expired contract, he can be picked up by any Overwatch League team, including the Houston Outlaws.

Danteh is the fifth Houston Outlaws player to become a free agent in the past two days. He joins fellow DPS players Jiri “LiNkzr” Masalin and Jeffrey “Blasé” Tsang in the long offseason battle to secure a new team.