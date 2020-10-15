Houston Outlaws DPS Blasé exploring offers in OWL free agency

The Overwatch League offseason rosterpocalypse has been rough on the Houston Outlaws.

Hours after two of the team’s veteran players were dropped, flex DPS Jeffrey “Blasé” Tsang also announced he will be entering free agency. Chris “Dream” Myrick, an assistant coach for the Outlaws, will be joining some of his players in searching for a new team.

Blasé began his Overwatch League career as a part of the Boston Uprising, which he joined during the 2018 offseason. He was later transferred to the Houston Outlaws before the 2020 season began. Before joining the league, Blasé played for Gladiators Legion in North American Overwatch Contenders.

My contract with outlaws wont be re-nenwed(at this time)

and ive been given permission to explore all offers.



msg me on discord: blasé#0620 or email my agent at blase@evolved.gg — Jeffrey Tsang (@blaseOW) October 14, 2020

As a flex DPS, Blasé was tasked with filling all the roles that hitscan Jiri “LiNkzr” Masalin and specialist Dante “Danteh” Cruz could not take on. He often hopped on projectile heroes or backed up his teammates with a secondary hitscan hero.

Earlier today, LiNkzr and main tank Austin “Muma” Wilmot also announced their free agency and inferred their departure from the Houston Outlaws. As a free agent, these players are allowed to entertain other offers from Overwatch League teams, including their original team.

The wording of Muma and LiNkzr’s messages, however, indicates they will likely not be re-signed to the Outlaws. Blasé said he was given “permission” to explore other offers, indicating Houston may still be interested in re-signing him.

Meanwhile, assistant coach Dream has explicitly stated that he will not be returning to Houston in 2021 and is currently fielding offers. He joined the team during the 2019 offseason.

The Houston Outlaws ended the 2020 Overwatch League season in 19th place and were knocked out of the postseason in the play-in tournament.