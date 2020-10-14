Muma, LiNkzr enter free agency ahead of 2021 Overwatch League season

The Houston Outlaws have officially parted ways with two of its longest-tenured players, Austin “Muma” Wilmot and Jiri “LiNkzr” Masalin as the offseason shuffle for the 2021 Overwatch League season continues.

No statement has been made by the team, but both players have said they are looking for new opportunities after contract talks with the organization ended without a new deal being signed.

My contract is not going to be renewed for next year so I am officially a free agent. I am excited (and a bit scared) to see what’s next and am open to speaking with all other teams.



You can message me LiNkzr#9885 or email my agent at linkzr@evolved.gg



p.s no twitlonger yet — LiNkzr (@LiNkzrOW) October 14, 2020

LiNkzr and Muma both signed with the Outlaws during the inaugural OWL season in 2017, joining the organization’s first full roster. They have spent their entire OWL careers in Houston and will now be exploring free agency for the first time.

As of this year my contract with Outlaws is now over so I am looking for a new team for the 2021 season



I'm still ready to give Overwatch my everything



DMs are open or you can discord me at Muma#5300 — Austin Wilmot 🥀 (@Muma) October 14, 2020

Houston finished 16th in the 2020 regular season and tied for last in the North America Playoffs, so it makes sense that the organization is looking to shake things up heading into 2021.