Atlanta Reign signs DPS Kai

The Atlanta Reign just upgraded its sharpshooter game for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

Kai Collins, formerly known as KSP, is joining Atlanta’s roster for this year, the Overwatch League team announced today. Kai was dropped from the Los Angeles Valiant late last month following the team’s decision to move its organization to China.

Kai joined the Valiant just before the beginning of the 2020 season, entering the league as one of Los Angeles’ many rookies. He previously played on Overwatch Contenders teams like XL2 Academy in North America and Samsung Morning Stars in Europe.

🚨 Welcome to Atlanta Reign; Kai – @yung_ksp 🚨



The 2021 Season can't come soon enough, we're looking forward to seeing you #LetItReign #OWL2021 pic.twitter.com/s23fyj0vNL — Atlanta Reign (@ATLReign) February 11, 2021

As the season’s meta evolved, Kai and the Valiant made Ashe a must-play hero. He was often responsible for fight-winning plays on the hero and later showed prowess on McCree and Widowmaker. The Valiant ended the 2020 season in eighth place overall.

Yesterday, the Atlanta Reign announced that it had released DPS Hugo “SharP” Sahlberg. Kai now joins Kim “Edison” Tae-hoon and new addition Oh “Pelican” Se-hyun in the team’s 2021 DPS lineup.

Kai is now the third former Los Angeles Valiant player to find a home with a new Overwatch League team before the season begins. DPS Johannes “Shax” Nielsen joined the London Spitfire and flex support Mun “Lastro” Jung-won was picked up by the Toronto Defiant.