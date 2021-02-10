Atlanta Reign releases DPS SharP

The team is now down to only two DPS players.

Even though the next season of the Overwatch League is set to start in April, some teams are still making roster changes.

The Atlanta Reign released DPS Hugo “SharP” Sahlberg from its 2021 roster today. This move temporarily puts the Reign under the mandated seven signed players required by the Overwatch League.

SharP joined the Atlanta Reign during the 2019 offseason and played many games during the 2020 season for the team. He was formerly on Team Envy and GG Esports Academy in North American Overwatch Contenders and also played for Team Sweden in the 2018 Overwatch World Cup.

Thank you, @SharPow_ ❤️🖤



With this past season's downswings as well as our reigning moments, you always were ready on call to showcase your talents and incredible teamwork to match. Your name will always be a part of Reign's history.#LetItReign pic.twitter.com/Za8jRUpchR — Atlanta Reign (@ATLReign) February 10, 2021

As a part of the Reign, SharP often provided support on hitscan heroes alongside Kim “Edison” Tae-hoon. The Atlanta Reign ended the 2020 season in 12th place after falling to the Florida Mayhem in the season playoff bracket.

Atlanta has been surprisingly quiet during most of the 2020 offseason. In October, the team released six players, downsizing a large roster that objectively underperformed during the season. The Reign’s only player addition thus far has been DPS Oh “Pelican” Se-hyun, who previously played for O2 Blast.

SharP’s release brings validity to rumors that the Reign may be interested in picking up Kai Collins, formerly known as KSP, who was dropped by the Los Angeles Valiant last month.