Los Angeles Gladiators acquires Muze from Eternal Academy

The organization is starting its rebuild by bringing in some young talent.

The Los Angeles Gladiators has officially started its rebuilding efforts ahead of the 2021 Overwatch League season, starting with the acquisition of Kim “Muze” Young-hun today.

MuZe was a standout player on the Paris Eternal’s Eternal Academy Overwatch Contenders roster and will now get his chance to step into the big leagues as one of the Gladiators’ newest tank players.

On other teams he has travelled the world, but it's time to make his home in Los Angeles.



Join us in welcoming our newest Gladiator, @muze2401! pic.twitter.com/iJqiiSU3YE — Los Angeles Gladiators (@LAGladiators) November 8, 2020

He originally made noise with Talon Esports in Contenders when he entered the scene fully in 2019. MuZe and some of his teammates were eventually signed by Eternal Academy back in January. He spent the first part of the year playing for Eternal Academy before being loaned out to World Game Star Phoenix and, most recently, 200ms.

He will now join a Gladiators squad that is looking to improve its standing in the Overwatch League after finishing in a tie for seventh in the North American playoffs and ninth in the 2020 regular season.

The Gladiators turned over six players since the end of the 2020 season, including two of the team’s original players Jonas “Shaz” Suovaara and Benjamin “BigG00se” Isohanni. MuZe is the first of several signings that the team will likely make in the coming weeks.

The deal still needs to be approved by the League, but MuZe is set to become the newest Gladiator in preparation for the 2021 season.