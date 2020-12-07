KSF joins the Houston Outlaws

Even DPS lineups are bigger in Texas. The Houston Outlaws has added former Los Angeles Valiant flex DPS Kyle “KSF” Frandanisa to its roster for the 2021 Overwatch League season, the organization announced today.

KSF spent his first two years in the Overwatch League as a part of the Los Angeles Valiant. As one of the team’s most adaptable DPS players, he often filled in on meta-dependent heroes when the Valiant needed him most. He was also a part of Team United States during the 2019 Overwatch World Cup, where the team netted its first title.

Over the past few weeks, the Houston Outlaws organization has announced its 2021 roster. The team wiped out most of its previous lineup after a disappointing 2020 season where they ended in 16th place with a 6-15 regular season record.

The Houston Outlaws decided to retain star DPS Dante “Danteh” Cruz and added former Guangzhou Charge hitscan Lee “Happy” Jung-woo. In addition to former Dallas Fuel flex support William “Crimzo” Hernandez, the Outlaws also enlisted Talon Esports tank duo Cho “JJANGGU” Myung-heum and Shin “PIGGY” Min-jun.

With Danteh likely playing heroes like Sombra, Echo, and Tracer with Happy on sniper duty, it’ll be up to KSF to fill in on most projectile heroes during the 2021 Overwatch League season.