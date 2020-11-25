Happy joins the Houston Outlaws

Another talented sniper is making his way to the Lone Star State.

The Houston Outlaws signed DPS Lee “Happy” Jung-woo, formerly of the Guangzhou Charge, today. This is the second addition the Outlaws have announced this week after being relatively quiet during the Overwatch League offseason.

Think our fans will be quite happy about this one.

Welcome to the Outlaws @owhappy2! #AnteUp



*Pending League Approval. pic.twitter.com/MWLjliXeKW — Houston Outlaws (@Outlaws) November 25, 2020

Known for his hitscan prowess, Happy was a clutch player for the Guangzhou Charge in his two years on the team. His Widowmaker, in particular, has been the downfall of many backlines in the Asia-Pacific region. Before joining the Overwatch League in 2018, Happy played for Overwatch Contenders Korea teams like Element Mystic, BlossoM, and Meta Bellum.

Happy joins a growing Houston Outlaws roster, anchored by longtime flex DPS Dante “Danteh” Cruz. Flex support William “Crimzo” Hernandez is the only other confirmed signing for the 2021 Outlaws roster, but DPS-turned-main-tank João Pedro “Hydration” Goes Telles appears likely to return next year. Most of Houston’s 2020 squad exited the team after the season ended and entered free agency.

Earlier in the offseason, the Outlaws added former San Francisco Shock assistant coach Jae “Junkbuck” Choi as co-head coach and promoted former player Matt “Coolmatt” Iorio to general manager. Despite Coolmatt hinting that Houston would be skewing toward a roster of Western players, Happy’s addition shows that the team may be open to a mixed roster.