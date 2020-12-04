Houston Outlaws signs tank line PIGGY and JJANGGU

The Talon Esports duo is headed to the Wild West.

The Houston Outlaws squad is calling in reinforcements for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

Main tank Cho “JJANGGU” Myung-heum and off-tank Shin “PIGGY” Min-jun are joining Houston’s roster, the team announced today. Both tanks come from Overwatch Contenders Korea team Talon Esports.

JJANGGU acted as Talon’s steadfast main tank for most of the 2020 Contenders season and was previously a member of GC Busan Wave. PIGGY has been a part of Talon Esports since early 2020 when the team still participated in the Pacific division of Overwatch Contenders.

Talon Esports reached the semifinals in the latest season of Contenders Korea.

By picking up an established tank duo, the Houston Outlaws seem to be looking for stability and pre-built cohesion. PIGGY and JJANGGU join a growing roster of both Korean and Western talent.

Last month, Houston signed former Guangzhou Charge hitscan Lee “Happy” Jung-woo as well as former Dallas Fuel flex support William “Crimzo” Hernandez. Flex DPS and perpetual Outlaws carry Dante “Danteh” Cruz was also re-signed for the 2021 season.

After a difficult 2020 season in which the team ended with a 6-15 overall record, the Houston Outlaws gutted much of the existing roster and bolstered its management staff. Former player Matt “Coolmatt” Iorio was instated as general manager and former San Francisco Shock coach Jae “Junkbuck” Choi was brought on as co-head coach.