Surefour considering break from the Overwatch League in 2021

Lane “Surefour” Roberts is one of the biggest names in competitive Overwatch. But after three years of playing consistently at a high level for two different teams, he’s considering taking a break from the game.

Surefour specifically said on Twitter today he’s contemplating a hiatus during the Overwatch League 2021 season.

I'll most likely be taking a break from OWL next season. I've dealt with alot the past 3 years and wasn't in a great state of mind because of it. But, meeting a bunch of new people and hanging out with them has corrected it a bunch. So it's prob for the best to take a break. — Lane (@Surefour) November 7, 2020

He spent the 2020 season playing for the Toronto Defiant, signing with the Canadian team in free agency after spending his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Gladiators. The team underperformed, however, finishing 15th during the regular season and a tie for ninth in the North American playoffs.

In his announcement, Surefour doesn’t say anything about Overwatch as a game being the problem, just that he thinks he would probably benefit from taking a break.

The Defiant declined to pick up his 2021 option, making him an unrestricted free agent for the upcoming season.