Paris Eternal promotes AVALLA to general manager

Even though the Paris Eternal will be entering the 2021 Overwatch League season with a new roster, a familiar name will be leading them. Kim “AVALLA” Kyoung Ey has been promoted from assistant general manager to general manager for next season, the team announced today.

AVALLA was the first female coach hired in the Overwatch League when she was brought on to the Washington Justice in late 2018. She stayed with the team for the 2019 season, then joined the Paris Eternal as assistant general manager for the 2020 Overwatch League season. Before joining the league, she coached OpTic Academy and Meta Bellum.

🇬🇧 We want to welcome back @avalla_ow for the 2021 season as our new GM. pic.twitter.com/2wLURFG3BV — Paris Eternal (@ParisEternal) December 9, 2020

During the 2020 season, AVALLA emerged as a clutch content producer for the Paris Eternal. She speaks Korean and English, as well as French, making her well-equipped to communicate with players and tell their stories to fans.

The Paris Eternal wiped its roster during the offseason, with many Korean players heading to the Dallas Fuel. AVALLA was left as the only remaining member of the management team.

In a message to fans on Twitter, AVALLA thanked them “for supporting [her] throughout this entire process.” AVALLA also confirmed rumors that the new Paris Eternal roster will be focused on European talent, saying that the team “will show the world what EU talent is capable of.”