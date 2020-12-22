NYXL adds 4 players to DPS lineup

New York is headed in a new direction with several promising rookies.

After dismantling its roster during the 2020 Overwatch League offseason, the New York Excelsior is going all-in on rookie talent in 2021. The team announced today that four new players, three from Overwatch Contenders, are joining the Excelsior roster next year.

NYXL has signed former Philadelphia Fusion DPS Lee “Ivy” Seung-hyun alongside Lee “FEATH5R” Seung-woo, Lim “Flora” Young-woo, and Kim “Gwangboong” Gwang-won to its growing roster.

Of all the new additions, Ivy’s name is likely the most recognizable to Overwatch League fans. He began his career in the league as a part of the Toronto Defiant but was added to the Philadelphia Fusion during the 2020 season. Ivy played a key part in the Fusion’s road to the Grand Finals bracket, flexing to various heroes depending on the meta.

The rest of the DPS additions come straight from Overwatch Contenders. FEATH5R most recently played for Talon Esports in Contenders Korea. The team made it to the semifinals of the latest season before it was defeated by RunAway. As a flex DPS, he’ll likely share the same role within the team as Ivy.

NYXL’s newest hitscan players, Flora and Gwangboong, come from lesser-known teams. Flora most recently played for Team Diamond in Contenders Korea but used to be a part of Meta Athena. Gwangboong played for Team Cat in Contenders China.

Flora and Gwangboong are also both ineligible for play in the Overwatch League right now since they’re 17 years old. Flora turns 18 on Dec. 26, but fans will have to wait until March to see Gwangboong in action.

Last week, the NYXL announced that 2018 Overwatch League MVP JJoNak is returning to the team alongside new main support Jo “Friday” Min-jae.