Washington Justice parts ways with main tank rOar

Washington Justice has said goodbye to main tank Gye “rOar” Chang-hoon, the Overwatch League team announced today.

ROar was acquired by the organization before the 2020 Overwatch League season from the Los Angeles Gladiators, where the main tank completed his rookie campaign. He was a part of an ever-shifting Justice tank line that saw Elliot “ELLIVOTE” Vaneryd and Lukas “LullSiSH” Wiklund leave the team in the middle of the season. The team signed former Vancouver Titans off tank Choi “JJANU” Hyeon-Woo in May to hold down the frontline with rOar.

Today we say thank you to @rOar_ow as we have mutually parted ways.



rOar, your commitment and effort were instrumental to our team synergy this season. We wish you all the best in your future, rOar.

It was the unexpected signing of DPS Jang “Decay” Gui-un and the Justice discovering their niche with a powerful tank line driven by Jjanu’s Roadhog and Decay’s Zarya that led to rOar’s playtime coming to a halt at the end of the season and through the team’s playoff run.

ROar was one of the few constants for the Justice team that went through several roster shifts. Star DPS Corey “Corey” Nigra left the team and retired from competitive Overwatch in May and fellow DPS Ethan “Stratus” Yankel retired from the scene in the same month.

The Justice finished the regular season in 19th place with a 4-17 record. The team surged in the North American playoff bracket, losing in the loser’s bracket finals to the Philadelphia Fusion. Their run included sweeps over the likes of the Paris Eternal and Florida Mayhem.