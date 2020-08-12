Washington Justice signs Decay

The Washington Justice has welcomed DPS Jang “Decay” Gui-un to its lineup, the Overwatch League team announced today.

The Justice most recently had a disappointing run in the Overwatch League’s Countdown Cup, in which the Washington-based team fell to the Dallas Fuel in a close 3-2 during the knockout round of the tournament.

Decay parted ways with the Dallas Fuel on Aug. 3 after the player requested to be released from his contract. The Korean DPS player joined the Fuel in late 2019 but stopped appearing in the team’s starting roster in June. Atlanta Reign coach Brad “Sephy” Rajani claimed Decay “benched himself” and was spending time playing VALORANT.

Related: Blizzard removes 2-way restrictions in 2021 Overwatch League roster construction rules

Following Decay’s departure from the Fuel roster, Dallas Fuel owner Mike “Hastr0” Rufail said Decay “refused to work with [Fuel] staff.”

“Decay is obviously a great player, but he didn’t fit into our team and didn’t want to cooperate with the goals of our staff,” Hastr0 said. “We just can’t keep someone like that around. We wish him the best and hope he can find a place where his talent fits.”

The Overwatch League returns this Friday, Aug. 14 to make up matches that were previously delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The London Spitfire and the Seoul Dynasty will be the first two teams to face off for this series of matches at 3am CT.