Washington Justice signs JJANU and Stitch

Washington Justice has welcomed former Vancouver Titans tank Choi “JJANU” Hyeon-Woo and DPS Lee “Stitch” Chung-hee to its roster, the Overwatch League team announced today.

JJANU confirmed the signing features a 14-day contract, which is a new option added to the Overwatch League last week.

Our tank line grows even stronger with the addition of @JJANU_ow!



Please join us in welcoming him to the team! 🙌@JJANU_ow 님과 함께 더 강해졌습니다!⁠

다같이 환영해주세요! 🙌



(*pending League approval) #JusticeIsServed pic.twitter.com/nJMq4iv0Tl — Washington Justice (@washjustice) May 16, 2020

The recent change to the Overwatch League ruleset lowers the minimum number of players a team is required to have under contract from eight to seven. If a team is at risk of having less than six players before a scheduled match, the organization can sign players to 14-day contracts who can compete in online events without restrictions.

JJANU and Stitch have an extensive history in competitive Overwatch. Both players were part of the Korean Contenders organization Runaway before joining Vancouver Titans in 2018. During their time with the Titans, the players ended the 2019 season playoffs in second after falling to San Francisco Shock in the grand finals.

Washington Justice parted ways with DPS players Corey Nigra and Ethan “Stratus” Yankel, who both retired from the league earlier this month. The new additions to the team give Washington solid replacements for these players.

Vancouver Titans also recently released its full roster and coaching staff, leaving the players scrambling to find a new home. Former support for the Canadian team Kim “SLIME” Sung-jun signed with the Seoul Dynasty earlier in the week, although the remaining players of the former RunAway roster have yet to sign with other Overwatch League teams.

JJANU and Stitch will both play in Washington’s match against the Florida Mayhem today at 4pm CT. Both players will be playing from South Korea, however, so connection issues will likely be present during the match.