Washington Justice’s Corey retires from Overwatch to pursue pro VALORANT career

The 20-year-old is the most recent player moving to VALORANT over the past few weeks.

Popular Washington Justice hitscan player Corey Nigra has retired from professional Overwatch in search of greener pastures in the budding esports scene of Riot Games’ new first-person tactical shooter, VALORANT.

“It is surreal to think about all the moments I got to spend doing something that I truly loved, and was able to share that with all of the fans,” Corey said. “Being able to participate in the Overwatch League is a milestone in my life that will live with me forever.”

Today we say thank you and farewell to @Corey_OW as he retires from professional Overwatch.



Corey, thank you for being an exceptional leader, a dedicated worker, and for always having a positive attitude. It has been a privilege having you on the team and we wish you the best. pic.twitter.com/wSVU4yAdzP — Washington Justice (@washjustice) May 8, 2020

Corey had been with the Washington Justice since 2019 after spending some time with various teams like the Gladiators Legion and Evil Geniuses. He also helped the U.S. win the 2019 Overwatch World Cup and quickly became a favorite among fans.

For some people, however, this news isn’t too jarring given Corey’s ambitions to go pro in CS:GO earlier in his life. He saw VALORANT as a hybrid between Counter-Strike and Overwatch and decided that “this was a game that was made for [him].”

Corey is one of many Overwatch players who have left the pro scene over the past several weeks. Last week, for example, Sinatraa—who was the league’s MVP and one of the most recognizable OWL players—decided to retire from Overwatch to become a professional VALORANT player because he “straight up lost passion for the game.”

Although Corey didn’t specifically mention why he was retiring, it isn’t a great sign for the league to see that so many players are willing to jump ship.