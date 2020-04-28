Sinatraa retires from Overwatch, reportedly moving to VALORANT

Even the greatest of legacies come to an end. Overwatch DPS player Sinatraa is leaving the San Francisco Shock, the 2019 championship team announced today. Sinatraa was last year’s Overwatch League MVP, leading the San Francisco Shock to a grand finals win against the Vancouver Titans.

The announcement from the San Francisco Shock follows a report from ESPN Esports that Sinatraa is leaving the competitive Overwatch scene to pursue a pro career in VALORANT. ESPN reports that he’ll sign with Sentinels, the former owner of the Los Angeles Gladiators.

He came, he saw and he conquered.



Thank you and best of luck in your future endeavors @Sinatraa🧡 pic.twitter.com/XCyWSzN4UV — San Francisco Shock (@SFShock) April 28, 2020

Sinatraa was one of the youngest players signed to an Overwatch League team when the San Francisco Shock acquired him at the age of 17 when the league first began. After an impressive performance at the 2017 Overwatch World Cup, the rumors of his large salary led to the nickname of “Mr. 150k.” He was ineligible to play in the Overwatch League until he turned 18 midway through the first season.

The San Francisco Shock didn’t have a stellar first season in the Overwatch League but came back with a vengeance in 2019. Sinatraa played multiple damage and tank heroes across various metas, earning him the title of 2019 Overwatch League MVP.

Sinatraa has yet to make a public comment about the announcement from the San Francisco Shock.