San Francisco Shock’s Sinatraa wins 2019 Overwatch League MVP award

“Mr. 150k” has a brand new title. Jay “Sinatraa” Won of the San Francisco Shock has been crowned the Most Valuable Player of the 2019 Overwatch League season. The DPS specialist was recognized for his ability to flex onto a variety of heroes and hold his own as the member of a championship team.

Sinatraa was signed to the San Francisco Shock during season one of the Overwatch League. At the time, Sinatraa was still riding the high of being a standout DPS player on Team USA during the 2017 Overwatch World Cup. San Francisco signed him at the age of 17, months before he was eligible to take the stage, for a reported $150,000 salary, earning him the title of “Mr. 150k.”

San Francisco Shock⚡ on Twitter Shock Fans, please welcome your new @OverwatchLeague MVP, @Sinatraa!!! This is YOUR moment… We couldn’t ask for a better player, personality or leader ⚡ https://t.co/icn7pndBmK

While the San Francisco Shock didn’t have a stellar first season of the Overwatch League, they came back with force in the second season. The Shock were the only team to participate in every stage final in the second season, taking the stage championship during the second stage. Thanks in part to Sinatraa’s ability on Zarya and his signature Tracer, the Shock solidified themselves as a true force in the Overwatch League.

Sinatraa’s ability as a damage dealer wasn’t the only reason he was voted 2019 MVP. During the season, he repeatedly said he’d grown as a person, and echoed that sentiment during his post-win interview. “Last year I was pretty toxic,” he said with a laugh, “with kind of an ego; a selfish kid.” Sinatraa attributed his personal growth to his coaching staff.

Sinatraa talks about growth as an MVP Clip of OverwatchLeague Playing Overwatch – Clipped by mizliz_

Fellow players, broadcast talent, members of the media, and fans were invited to vote for their 2019 MVP over the course of several months. Over 600,000 fan votes were cast. Sinatraa was one of five players nominated for the MVP award. The nominees included his Shock teammate Matthew “Super” DeLisi, the Vancouver Titans’ Choi “JJANU” Hyeon-woo and Lee “Twilight” Joo-seok, as well as Xu “Guxue” Qiulin of the Hangzhou Spark.

Last year, Bang “JJoNak” Sung-hyeon won the inaugural season MVP trophy. This year, JJoNak received his own in-game MVP skin to commemorate his win. While nothing has been confirmed, fans are looking forward to a possible Sinatraa-inspired Zarya skin.

The San Francisco Shock continue their trip through the season playoffs as they take on the Atlanta Reign at 9pm CT on Sept. 6.