Seoul Dynasty signs former Vancouver Titans support Slime

The Seoul Dynasty has added former Vancouver Titans support player Slime to its roster, the Overwatch League team announced earlier today.
This signing comes just a week after the entirety of the original Vancouver Titans squad, including Slime, was released from their contracts following a “mutual” agreement that the players and management were chasing different goals.
Slime was a crucial part of the Vancouver Titans’ roster that finished the 2019 season as runners-up. Known for his leadership and staying calm in high-pressure situations, as well as his superb Lúcio mechanics and peeling for his flex support, Slime was bound to be one of the first players from that roster to find a new home.
The Game Haus reported yesterday that these Titans players may struggle to find new teams due to visa restrictions. Conveniently for Slime, however, the only Korean-based team in the league was after another main support to add to its ranks.
The Dynasty have been a little inconsistent so far this year but they still find themself in the upper echelon of the league’s standings. Since they can sniff the potential of a successful season, it makes sense that Seoul would snap at the chance to pick up a free agent like Slime.
The Seoul Dynasty play just one game this week against the Chengdu Hunters on May 16.