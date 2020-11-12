Boston Uprising adds im37, drops Axxiom

The Boston Uprising is shaking up its roster as the offseason shuffle continues.

The Uprising has signed DPS Hong “im37” Jin-ui for the 2021 Overwatch League season, the team announced today. In addition, Boston is parting ways with main tank Park “Axxiom” Min-sub and retaining DPS Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse.

During the 2019 Overwatch League season, im37 played DPS for the Toronto Defiant. He’s most well known for “speedrunning” the Path to Pro, going from a week-long stay in Overwatch Contenders directly to the league. After being dropped by the Defiant, he joined Contenders Korea team WGS Phoenix while on loan from Boston’s academy team, Uprising Academy. WGS Phoenix recently won the second season of Contenders in its region.

Mind if we grab the mic for a sec? 🎤



Hot off a Contenders Korea championship, please welcome @im37_ow to the Uprising! #BostonUp pic.twitter.com/cJ7VHp7IeA — Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) November 12, 2020

The Uprising’s DPS lineup will also include hitscan Colourhex, who’s been with the team for two years. Boston was deliberating on his contract renewal, according to the Overwatch League’s Contract Status update. But the franchise confirmed today that he’ll return in 2021.

For most teams, new additions mean some unfortunate releases. The Uprising announced that Axxiom won’t be returning for the 2021 season. The main tank was out of commission for most of the 2020 season due to a medical procedure.

After finishing in last place during the 2020 Overwatch League season, the Boston Uprising organization has struck a balance between retaining team veterans and adding new talent. Former WGS Phoenix coach Kim “Lori” Seung-hyun was named head coach of the team last month.