Shanghai Dragons parts ways with 5 players including Geguri and Diem

Despite having a successful 2020 Overwatch League season, the Shanghai Dragons has begun their off-season with a dramatic roster shake-up.

The team has today announced that five of their players will not have their contracts renewed for 2021, these players being Lu “Diya” Weida, Kim “Geguri” Se-yeon, Bae “Diem” Min-seong, Yang “Luffy” Seong-hyeon and Yang “DDing” Jin-hyeok.

A letter from our GM Van pic.twitter.com/4MygEC8SMo — Shanghai Dragons (@ShanghaiDragons) October 26, 2020

This announcement comes as a bit of a surprise, seeing as though the Dragons were perhaps the single most dominant Overwatch team throughout most of 2020. Shanghai won two out of the three monthly side tournaments, finished with a winning 27-2 record in regular-season games to cruise to an almost uncontested regular-season title and capped it all off by qualifying as the region’s first seed going into OWL’s Grand Final Playoffs.

However, these players that are being let go have not been up to snuff according to the team’s coaching staff and as a result, didn’t see very much playtime throughout last season. With such a large roster, despite their regular-season success, perhaps the culling of this unused talent can make way for a more fresh and hungry group of players that can actually challenge for those starting spots.

According to the statement by the Dragons’ General Manager Van Yang that accompanied the announcement of these players being released, he “fully understands and respects their desire for more opportunities in matches,” and is quite sure they “will be able to have great performances in OWL.”

Diya, despite playing primarily for the academy team rather than the first string squad, was the only remaining Chinese representation on the roster. They now have just seven players contracted, all of them being Korean.

After cutting five players, the Dragons have plenty of space to sign new talent in the coming weeks and months before the 2021 Overwatch League season commences.