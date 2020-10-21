Philadelphia Fusion parts ways with ChipSa, Eqo, and head coach KDG

Free agency for the Overwatch League’s 2021 season is about to begin and the Philadelphia Fusion has made three more changes prior to it kicking off on Oct. 24.

The organization has decided to decline the 2021 team options for flex DPS players Philip “ChipSa” Graham and Josh “Eqo” Corona, officially making them free agents.

We only spent one season @ChipSa_OW, but we can't thank him enough for the hard work and laughter he brought to all of Fusion.



We wish you luck in wherever your career takes you next, and we are proud to have had you as a member of the team this year.



Thank you, ChipSa! pic.twitter.com/WY0zVLo7TX — Philadelphia Fusion (@Fusion) October 21, 2020

ChipSa joined the Fusion last season and made his OWL debut. He’ll now be back on the market to explore other opportunities within the league. This was actually Eqo’s second stint playing for the team since he was a part of the inaugural season’s roster before testing free agency and signing a new contract last season to re-join the squad.

Fusion management is also parting ways with the team’s head coach, Kim “KDG” Dong-gun, despite the team’s fourth-place finish on the season with a 24-2 record.

Today we part ways with Head Coach @dgkimmm.



This year Fusion completed our best ever regular season with a 24-2 record, we never could have done it without the leadership of KDG.



Thank you so much for your hard work and drive to win. Best of luck in your future endeavors! pic.twitter.com/YW9QEeocVT — Philadelphia Fusion (@Fusion) October 21, 2020

Those are just the moves taking place today, but the Fusion has several other contract options that will need to be exercised prior to the Nov. 13 deadline. A few other players also have contracts expiring within the next few days. Here are all of the team’s contract details for players not yet released.

Lee “Carpe” Jae-Hyeok Under contract

Jeong “Heesu” Hee-Su 2021 option exercised

Lee “Ivy” Seung-Hyun Free agent (contract expiring)

Kim “Fury” Jun-Ho Free agent (contract expiring)

Gael “Poko” Gouzerch Team can exercise option until Nov. 13

Kim “Sado” Su-Min Team can exercise option until Nov. 13

Kim “Alarm” Kyeong-Bo Under contract

Isaac “Boombox” Charles Free agent (contract expiring)

Daniel “FunnyAstro” Hathaway 2021 option exercised



Any player who’s listed as a free agent right now is likely in talks to sign new contracts with the Fusion since the organization hasn’t made any comments about their pending departure. This includes Eqo since the team declined his 2021 option but has yet to say anything about his release.

It’s still possible that the sides won’t be able to agree on any extensions, but with how well the team performed this season, it’s likely that the Fusion’s management will want to run it back with only slight roster alterations.