Philadelphia Fusion parts ways with Sado, Fury, and Ivy

The Philadelphia Fusion is clearing out its crowded roster before the 2021 Overwatch League season.

The Fusion moved on from main tank Kim “Sado” Su-min, off-tank Kim “Fury” Jun-ho, and DPS Lee “Ivy” Seung-Hyun today. All three players were key parts of the Fusion’s climb to the Grand Finals bracket in the 2020 season.

Sado had been a part of the Philadelphia Fusion since the team was created in late 2017. Throughout his years on the team, his performance has wavered, especially during the GOATS meta in 2019. During this past season, however, analysts considered Sado to be one of the most-improved tanks in the league. As the team’s only main tank, he stepped up to the challenge of diversifying his hero pool.

One of the friendliest players on Fusion, one of the most ferocious Main Tanks in OWL.



We've made so many memories with @ow_sado over the years, but we knew we would have to say goodbye someday.



We wish you good luck as you move on to the next chapter in your career, Sado! pic.twitter.com/YWfB56e6Pg — Philadelphia Fusion (@Fusion) November 11, 2020

Long considered one of the best off-tanks in the Overwatch League, Fury joined the Philadelphia Fusion before the 2020 season began. He was previously a part of the London Spitfire and played during the team’s Grand Finals championship in 2018. On the Fusion, Fury shared stage time with fellow off-tank Gael “Poko” Gouzerch, whose contract status has yet to be confirmed by the team.

Despite the Fusion’s stacked DPS line, Ivy found a way to shine when he was on the starting roster. He joined Philadelphia before the 2020 season began and previously played for the Toronto Defiant.

During the 2020 offseason, the Fusion has made big steps to downsize its roster and bring in new talent. Last month, the team signed main tank Kim “Mano” Dong-gyu, who previously played three years with the New York Excelsior. Philadelphia also signed former Paris Eternal manager and San Francisco Shock coach Kim “Ninek” Beom-hoom as its head coach for the upcoming season.