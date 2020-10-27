Dallas Fuel acquires flex supports Fielder and Rapel

Two talented support players have received their invitations to the Element Mystic reunion. The Dallas Fuel announced today that flex supports Kwon “Fielder” Joon and Kim “Rapel” Jun-geun will be joining the team’s 2021 Overwatch League roster. With these signings, the Fuel comes closer to assembling an entire team rooted in Overwatch Contenders history.

Fielder began his Overwatch League journey last year as a part of the Paris Eternal, where he was thrust into the starting roster after both the team’s flex supports retired. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Fielder was unable to join the Eternal in North America throughout the 2020 season. Even though he played from South Korea with high latency, his clutch plays quickly earned him the reputation of the “200 ping king” in the Overwatch scene.

Before playing for the Paris Eternal, Fielder was a flex support for GC Busan Wave in Overwatch Contenders Korea. Thus far, Fielder will be the only member of the 2021 Dallas Fuel roster who hasn’t previously played for Element Mystic.

Rapel, however, was a critical part of the Element Mystic roster during the 2018 season. After a successful run in Contenders, Rapel was picked up by the Vancouver Titans for the 2019 Overwatch League season. While he didn’t see much playing time, his talents garnered attention from the Houston Outlaws, who brought him on to the 2020 roster.

The flex supports join the “Element Mystic reunion” of the 2021 Fuel roster. Led by coach Yun “Rush” Hee-won, the team now includes former Paris Eternal superstars Kim “SP9RK1E” Young-han and Choi “Hanbin” Han-bin. Fielder becomes the third player and fourth overall member, after Rush, that Dallas has acquired from Paris this offseason.