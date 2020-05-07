Flex support Greyy leaves Paris Eternal, retires from Overwatch

He said his mental health was “hard tanking” and the change was necessary.

The Paris Eternal said goodbye to another flex support today. Luís “Greyy” Perestrelo has retired from professional Overwatch. In his announcement, Greyy said his mental health was a concern and his passion for the game was waning.

Greyy had been a part of the Paris Eternal since the team was formed in late 2018. He was the sole representative of Portugal in the Overwatch League and played for his country’s team in the Overwatch World Cup in 2017 and 2019. Greyy had a long history in competitive Overwatch as a part of multiple European region teams, like Cloud9 EU.

Nous disons au revoir à Luís 'Greyy' Perestrelo qui a décidé de mettre fin à sa carrière sur Overwatch.



Merci @GreyyOW pour tout ce que tu as apporté à l’équipe, ton sérieux au travail, sans oublier ton humour.

Nous te souhaitons le meilleur.

Obrigado, Luís ❤️ #FiatLux pic.twitter.com/XWGnoxThVW — Paris Eternal (@ParisEternal) May 7, 2020

Within the league, Greyy shared stage time with fellow flex support Damien “HyP” Souville, who also recently retired from professional Overwatch. In a personal statement on Twitter, Greyy said that HyP’s retirement kept him on the team longer than anticipated.

“I was concerned my team wouldn’t be able to find a replacement amid COVID-19,” Greyy said. He delayed his retirement to keep performing despite a lack of interest in the game. “Even if I had these plans, I still gave it all for the sake of my teammates,” he said.

Much like other players who have retired from Overwatch, Greyy cited a loss of passion for the game. He also said he wanted to do better for his teammates, but his “mental health was hard tanking” and change was necessary for him.

Last week, the Paris Eternal signed Kwon “Fielder” Joon, a flex support from GC Busan Wave. Fielder played his first match last week from Korea on extremely high ping. Despite these obstacles, Fielder managed to perform well beyond expectations. He’s now the only flex support on the Eternal.

The Paris Eternal will play the Los Angeles Gladiators at 2pm CT on May 9.