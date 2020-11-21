Washington Justice signs Fury

The Washington Justice is continuing its quick rebuild, adding its third new Overwatch player in the last three days with today’s signing of Kim “Fury” Jun-ho.

Fury is an Overwatch League veteran who spent his first two seasons with the London Spitfire before moving to the Philadelphia Fusion for the 2020 season.

𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗙𝗨𝗥𝗬@overwatchleague와 오버워치 월드컵 우승자 @Furyy_d가 증명된 경험과 실력으로 워싱턴의 탱커 라인을 정상급으로 끌어올릴 것입니다! 🛡💥#정의가_실현되었다



(*리그 승인 대기중)



pic.twitter.com/eEZCITrMsE — Washington Justice (@washjustice) November 21, 2020

After helping Fusion to a top-four finish in 2020, Fury’s contract expired, and he decided to test the open market. The Justice had a rather large opening in the roster for top-level tank players, which makes the Fury signing a strong move as the organization looks to fill those holes.

In joining Washington’s roster, Fury is reuniting with former Spitfire teammate Jung “Closer” Won-sik, who also just signed with the Justice. The duo are just two of the six players that have signed with the organization since the start of free agency.

The Washington-based team had a rather successful 2020 campaign, finishing third in the North American playoffs just behind the Fusion despite a poor, 19th place finish in the regular season. But only Lee “TTuba” Ho-sung remains from that regular-season squad, while Jang “Decay” Gui-un was also retained after coming over from the Dallas Fuel for the playoffs.

There are likely still several moves that the Justice are going to make before the 2021 season actually begins, though the team has now met the minimum roster requirement of seven players.