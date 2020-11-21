Washington Justice signs Fury

The Washington Justice is continuing its quick rebuild, adding its third new Overwatch player in the last three days with today’s signing of Kim “Fury” Jun-ho.
Fury is an Overwatch League veteran who spent his first two seasons with the London Spitfire before moving to the Philadelphia Fusion for the 2020 season.
After helping Fusion to a top-four finish in 2020, Fury’s contract expired, and he decided to test the open market. The Justice had a rather large opening in the roster for top-level tank players, which makes the Fury signing a strong move as the organization looks to fill those holes.
In joining Washington’s roster, Fury is reuniting with former Spitfire teammate Jung “Closer” Won-sik, who also just signed with the Justice. The duo are just two of the six players that have signed with the organization since the start of free agency.
The Washington-based team had a rather successful 2020 campaign, finishing third in the North American playoffs just behind the Fusion despite a poor, 19th place finish in the regular season. But only Lee “TTuba” Ho-sung remains from that regular-season squad, while Jang “Decay” Gui-un was also retained after coming over from the Dallas Fuel for the playoffs.
There are likely still several moves that the Justice are going to make before the 2021 season actually begins, though the team has now met the minimum roster requirement of seven players.