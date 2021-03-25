Chengdu Hunters promote flex support Mmonk

He may have the best name for a Zenyatta main.

Weeks before the fourth Overwatch League season is slated to begin, the Chengdu Hunters have made another addition to a stacked roster.

Flex support Xiang “Mmonk” Zhou will be joining the team after a promotion from Chengdu’s Overwatch Contenders China roster, Team Chaser. The Hunters initially announced his acquisition on Chinese site Weibo before informing fans on Twitter earlier today.

Mmonk previously played for Flag Gaming for over a year before joining Team Chaser last November. He joined the Hunters’ academy team after securing a championship with Flag Gaming in the second half of the 2020 Contenders China season.

【ANNOUNCEMENT】

Welcome our new Support MMONK joining Chengdu Hunters！

MMONK is promoted from Team Chaser to a new member of Hunters. Hunters are completely assembled for the 2021 Season!



*Pending League Approval#ChengduHunters #LetsGoHunt pic.twitter.com/5X3JN53moC — Chengdu Hunters (@ChengduHunters) March 25, 2021

Mmonk will be the 12th player on Chengdu’s roster, bringing the team to the league limit. He’ll join the Hunters’ current support lineup of Jiale “Farway1987” Cao on flex and Li “Nisha” Tan playing main support. Chengdu staple Xianyao “Yveltal” Li is on a two-way contract with Team Chaser but can still play games with the Overwatch League roster.

The Chengdu Hunters are putting faith in numerous rookies this season. The team’s entire support line aside from Yveltal will be making their league debuts in a few weeks. Other notable additions include DPS players Yujia “Jimmy” Lei and Nian “Kaneki” Liu, as well as main tank Jiaxin “GA9A” Qiu.

For their first match of the season, the Chengdu Hunters will take on the new Los Angeles Valiant roster on April 17 at 5:30am CT.

