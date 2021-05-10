Paris Eternal signs Contenders veteran Dridro

The Paris Eternal will bring in European Contenders veteran main support Arthur “Dridro” Szanto as its new starter, the Overwatch League team announced today.

This move comes after the team parted ways with Alberto “Neptuno” Molinillo a week ago, leaving the franchise without a main support on the roster. Keeping in line with the all-EU roster, Dridro joins a team that’s preparing for a bounce-back performance in the June Joust.

Bienvenue @dridro_OW 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷!



Arthur joins us as our new starting Support and we're beyond stoked to have him on board for the June Joust pending League approval. #FiatLux #OWL2021 pic.twitter.com/tO1Xmlrahy — Paris Eternal (@ParisEternal) May 10, 2021

After a decent performance in the Steel Series Invitational preseason tournament, the Eternal failed to qualify for the May Melee knockout rounds with a 1-3 record in the qualifying matches.

Neptuno was the longest-tenured Overwatch League player on the roster and his departure left a hole in the lineup both in and out of the game. Dridro might be a name that’s unfamiliar to most fans, but EU Contenders viewers will recognize the longtime veteran in the scene.

Most recently, Dridro won Contenders 2021 EU Season One April with New Kings. The squad defeated Shu’s Money Crew in a 4-1 contest on May 4. Before finding success on New Kings, Dridro was a part of many different EU and NA Contenders rosters since 2018, including Uprising Academy and Montreal Rebellion.

The Paris Eternal open June Joust competition against the Toronto Defiant on May 21 at 2pm CT.