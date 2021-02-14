Washington Justice signs Assassin

RunAway standout Kim “Assassin” Sung-won is stepping into the big leagues after signing with the Washington Justice.

This will be Assassin’s first season in the Overwatch League after spending the last three years in Contenders.

𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗡



This DPS powerhouse joins us after a remarkable Contenders season!



We're so excited to have you with us, @OW_Assassin!#JusticeIsServed



(*Pending League Approval) pic.twitter.com/RiHJzXdHZX — Washington Justice (@washjustice) February 14, 2021

The South Korean DPS player had a fantastic 2020 season playing in Contenders with RunAway, winning multiple tournaments and placing in the top three of nearly every Contenders Korea event. He ended the year helping RunAway finish third in The Gauntlet: Asia.

Despite finishing third in the North American playoffs in the 2020 season, the Justice completely tore its roster apart, with only Jang “Decay” Gui-un remaining from that post-season squad.

Assassin joins Decay, Lee “TTuba” Ho-sung, and Min “Jerry” Tae-hee in the team’s new DPS rotation. He is also reunited with former RunAway teammate Kim “Mag” Tae-sung, who signed with Washington in October.

With its first signing in 2021, the Justice now has nine players under contract heading into the 2021 OWL season. Management will likely look to add one more support player to its rotation before the season starts. But the team waited almost three months between their last signing and bringing in Assassin, so it is clear the team isn’t rushing its player scouting.