Boston Uprising officially adds Valentine and Faith

A leak from the Overwatch League may have ruined the Boston Uprising’s potential Valentine’s Day social media posts, but the team is likely still happy to welcome two new players.

The Uprising announced today that DPS Kim “Valentine” Byeong-ju and main support Kim “Faith” Hong-gyu are joining its roster for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

An earlier article posted on the Overwatch League website named Valentine as a player for the Boston Uprising. While Valentine’s acquisition had been rumored within the community for some time, the Uprising had not yet revealed his addition to the team. This minor leak apparently forced Boston to let its fans in on the team’s plans.

Both Valentine and Faith previously played for World Game Star (WGS) Phoenix, a team that participates in Overwatch Contenders Korea. They won the second season of 2020 in the region after defeating RunAway. Uprising head coach Kim “Lori” Seung-hyun and DPS player Hong “im37” Jin-ui were also previously a part of the WGS Phoenix organization.

Flex DPS Valentine played for WGS Phoenix for over a year, specializing in heroes like Echo and Doomfist. Valentine is too young to participate in the Overwatch League right now but will be of age by Valentine’s Day, according to an article posted by the Uprising.

Faith effectively completes Boston’s roster for 2021 by becoming the team’s only main support player. He joins flex support Seo “Myunbong” Sang-min in the Uprising backline. Faith joined WGS Phoenix just in time to help the team win a Contenders championship in the latter half of 2020.