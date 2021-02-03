Overwatch League leaks Boston Uprising signing DPS Valentine

The Overwatch League offseason has been plagued by leaks, but it’s a rare sight when the leak comes from the league itself.

The Boston Uprising has added flex DPS Kim “Valentine” Byeong-ju to its lineup, according to a piece posted on the Overwatch League website documenting the answers from a survey sent to all 2021 general managers.

In two sections of the survey, Valentine is explicitly named as a DPS player for the Boston Uprising. He’s mentioned in two sections, one for players who could be named the 2021 MVP and one for future Rookie of the Year candidates.

Screengrab via Overwatch League

Valentine’s acquisition has been heavily rumored within the Overwatch community but hasn’t been formally announced by the Boston Uprising yet.

Most recently, Valentine played for World Game Star (WGS) Phoenix in Overwatch Contenders Korea. The team won the second season of 2020 in the region after beating RunAway. All players and staff were released from WGS Phoenix on Jan. 20 despite this success.

On the Boston Uprising, Valentine would join new additions to the DPS line like former Paris Eternal hitscan Terence “SoOn” Tarlier and fellow WGS Phoenix alumnus Hong “im37” Jin-ui. Longtime Boston Uprising hitscan Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse was also retained by the team for the 2021 season.