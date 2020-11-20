Toronto Defiant signs ANSOONJAE

The Toronto Defiant have slowly been constructing its roster for the 2021 Overwatch League season, and now it has added Soon-jae “ANSOONJAE” An to that lineup.

ANSOONJAE joins the team as one of the main support players on a roster that is rebuilding after a disappointing 2020 campaign.

Welcome @ansoonjae_ow to our roster as the main support for the 2021 season! *Pending League Approval #RiseTogether pic.twitter.com/LjbwC6HJ3i — Toronto Defiant 🖤 #RiseTogether (@TorontoDefiant) November 19, 2020

Following Element Mystic going inactive in Overwatch Contenders, many players on the roster began discussing deals with new teams for 2021. ANSOONJAE is the third player to leave the Mystic lineup to join an OWL team for the upcoming season.

This will be ANSOONJAE’s first time competing in OWL after spending the last two years in Contenders with various rosters.

Hello, I'm ANSOONJAE and I recently joined Toronto Defiant as a support player. I am honored to be with a good team, and great coach. I'll try my best to get good results and show nice plays in OWL from now on.#RiseTogether https://t.co/eQbzgqVhlC — ANSOONJAE (@ansoonjae_ow) November 19, 2020

He is also the third player that the Defiant have signed for its new roster, joining support player Jeong-su “Aztac” Park and tank Adam “Beast” Denton. Beast actually rejoined the team after spending October with the American Tornado Contenders roster.

The team is looking to build around Andreas “Logix” Berghmans and bounce back from the 15th place finish in the 2020 regular season. Defiant finished tied for ninth in the North American playoffs in the previous season and wants to continue improving from there.