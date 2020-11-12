San Francisco Shock signs main support FDGoD

He’ll be heading from the Paris Eternal straight to the Bay.

The San Francisco Shock is showing no hesitation in replacing the gaps in its roster. Shortly after the Los Angeles Gladiators signed former main support Grant “Moth” Espe earlier today, the Shock has welcomed Brice “FDGoD” Monscavoir to the team for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

FDGoD previously played for the Paris Eternal during the 2020 season, his first in the Overwatch League. He quickly earned himself a perpetual starting roster slot due to his stellar Lúcio play. Before joining the Eternal, FDGoD played on numerous Overwatch Contenders Europe teams, like Young and Beautiful and HSL Esports. He also served as main support for Team France in the 2019 Overwatch World Cup.

📰 BREAKING NEWS 📰



The San Francisco Shock are excited to welcome #OWL2020 Role Star @FDGod_OW to the team on our journey to capture the #Threepeat 🇫🇷



Pending League Approval pic.twitter.com/gZRXBdIjsb — San Francisco Shock (@SFShock) November 12, 2020

During the 2020 season, FDGoD was widely regarded as one of the best Western main supports alongside Moth and Daniel “FunnyAstro” Hathaway of the Philadelphia Fusion. His support play earned him a 2020 Role Stars award, one of only two main supports given the honor last year.

“I can’t describe how I am feeling right now, it’s a honor for me to be on this team,” FDGoD said in a Twitter post.

FDGoD joins a San Francisco Shock squad that’s both reeling from recent player transfers and coasting off the joys of a second-straight Overwatch League Grand Finals win. The team defeated the Seoul Dynasty in a 4-2 series to capture the 2020 title last month.