San Francisco Shock parts ways with Rascal

The ultimate flex DPS will have to find a new home for 2021

The San Francisco Shock announced today it would be parting ways with flex DPS Kim “Rascal” Dong-jun, marking the first official roster change of the offseason for the 2020 Overwatch League champions.

Rascal has been a critical part of the Shock roster since his signing in late 2018, when he was brought up from the team’s now-defunct Overwatch Contenders team, NRG Esports. He quickly built up a reputation of learning new heroes with incredible speed, redefining the job description of a flex DPS.

Today we say goodbye to @Rascal. From @NRGgg Contenders to moving to the Shock, Rascal was everything you could ask for in a player, individual and friend.



It was an honor witness and take part in the Rascal Overwatch League redemption arc



Thank you Dong-jun 🖤 pic.twitter.com/1gTy376PLT — San Francisco Shock (@SFShock) October 25, 2020

In a tweet, San Francisco mentioned the “Rascal Overwatch League redemption arc” that fans have had the chance to witness over the past two years.

Rascal initially started his journey in the league as a part of the London Spitfire in 2018, but was traded to the Dallas Fuel shortly after the inaugural season began. In a matter of months, Rascal was dropped from the Fuel for a reported “unwillingness to communicate” as a part of the team.

Luckily, Rascal’s impressive skills on NRG Esports caught the attention of the Shock. The San Francisco Shock has won the past two Overwatch League season championships, becoming the first team in league history to repeat a win of that caliber.

Rascal’s future plans are still unknown. Though this change comes as a surprise to many Shock fans, Rascal was previously revealed to be one of the four free agents coming from the team during this 2020 offseason.