San Francisco Shock adds Agape as assistant coach

The former London Spitfire head coach is heading to the Bay.

Former champions apparently have a place among the ranks of the San Francisco Shock’s coaching staff.

Hong “Agape” Cheol-yong, the former head coach of the London Spitfire, will be joining the Shock as an assistant coach for the 2021 Overwatch League season, the team announced today.

When you’re going for a three-peat, you need coaches who know how to win…



Welcome Overwatch League Season 1 Championship coach @Agape to the Shock fam as Assistant Coach 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4djNXDh0EB — San Francisco Shock (@SFShock) October 26, 2020

Agape was London’s head coach when the Spitfire won the inaugural Overwatch League championship in 2018. Despite that success, the London organization shifted as the years went on and another championship was not in its sights. In 2020, the team put faith into a mostly rookie roster that failed to live up to expectations.

Agape left the London Spitfire earlier this month as the organization moved to rebuild from the ground up in 2021.

Shortly after winning the 2020 Overwatch League championship, several of the San Francisco Shock’s assistant coaches departed the team. Jae “Junkbuck” Choi left his position to become the new co-head coach of the Houston Outlaws, while Lee “Arachne” Ji-won is still searching for a new team.

At time of writing, longtime head coach Park “Crusty” Da-hee is still running the show for the Shock. Agape is the first new assistant coach added alongside Cas “Casores” van Andel, who was recently promoted from being a strategic analyst.