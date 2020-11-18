Washington Justice parts ways with JJanu, AimGod, and Stitch

The Washington Justice is looking toward the 2021 Overwatch League season after releasing more players from its roster today.

Washington is moving on from flex support Kwon “AimGod” Min-seok, DPS Lee “Stitch” Chung-hee, and off-tank Choi “JJanu” Hyeon-woo. All three players had been previously announced as free agents through the Overwatch League’s Contract Status update.

Of the players released today, AimGod spent the most time as a part of the Justice squad. A former flex support for the Boston Uprising, AimGod was able to truly shine as a part of the Justice. His consistent play paired well with that of veteran main support Hong “ArK” Yeon-jun, who retired from the league earlier this month.

𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨!

Today we say thank you to @aimgod_ow for everything you contributed to improving the Justice. Your passion and fighting spirit ensure you will be successful every step of your journey.#JusticeFighting pic.twitter.com/oo6PGO4UXh — Washington Justice (@washjustice) November 18, 2020

Stitch and JJanu came to the Justice when the team needed them the most. Both of them were previously a part of the Vancouver Titans, which dismantled its roster mid-season amid reports of player dissatisfaction. Washington acquired both players on short-term contracts, introduced during the 2020 season as a response to COVID-19’s effect on rosters.

Thanks to the talents of Stitch and JJanu, as well as carry player Jang “Decay” Gui-un, the Justice made a miraculous run through the 2020 postseason bracket. Despite being the 12th seed in the North American region, Washington made it all the way to the lower bracket finals, just one step away from a Grand Finals appearance.

These releases show that Washington is attempting to reconstruct its roster for 2021. The team recently added impressive Overwatch Contenders main tank Kim “Mag” Tae-sung as well as former Boston Uprising DPS Min “Jerry” Tae-hui.