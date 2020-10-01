Pete Vlastelica reportedly steps down as Overwatch League commissioner

Overwatch League commissioner Pete Vlastelica has vacated his position, according to a report by The Esports Observer. “Sources close to the situation” told the publication that Vlastelica will retain his other position as the CEO of Activision Blizzard’s esports division, however.

Vlastelica has served as the Overwatch League’s commissioner since the summer of 2019 after previous commissioner Nate Nanzer joined Epic Games. During the 2020 Overwatch League season, Vlastelica was often tasked with informing fans about drastic changes to the league’s structure due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Before joining the esports world, Vlastelica was an executive at Fox Sports. He was appointed president and CEO of Activision Blizzard’s esports division in 2016.

The report didn’t provide a particular reason for Vlastelica stepping down, only saying that he’d retain his CEO position at Activision Blizzard. Since it’s extremely late in the Overwatch League season, little oversight is necessary for now. A likely replacement for Vlastelica is Jon Spector, the vice president of the Overwatch League.

At time of writing, there’s been no official word from the Overwatch League or Vlastelica about this report.

Games resume for the Overwatch League on Oct. 8 when the Grand Finals bracket kicks off.

Update Oct. 1 2:53pm CT: An Activision Blizzard spokesperson gave the following statement to The Esports Observer: “Pete Vlastelica, CEO of Activision Blizzard Esports and Commissioner of the Overwatch League, will transition from his role in ABE to focus on new entrepreneurial ventures on behalf of Activision Blizzard, following the Overwatch League Grand Finals. He was instrumental in building the company’s esports business and driving the industry forward, and we thank Pete for his contributions and impact on our business over the last four years.”