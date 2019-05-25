Nate Nanzer steps down as Overwatch League commissioner, joins Epic Games

The Overwatch League’s commissioner Nate Nanzer has left his role at Blizzard to accept a job overseeing competitive esports at Epic Games.

Nanzer revealed his departure from Activision Blizzard today in a series of tweets, thanking the Overwatch community for their active role in and support for the league.

Nate Nanzer on Twitter Hey Overwatch League family. I wanted to share that soon I will be leaving Blizzard for a new opportunity. This has been the toughest decision of my life, because it means I won’t get to work with the best staff, players, teams, owners, partners, and fans in esports anymore. 1/4

“I can’t emphasize enough how proud I am of what we’ve all accomplished together. It has been the honor of my life to have been part of the team that helped build the league of #breakthrough, #BurnBlue, #pdomjnate, #CaptureHistory, #OWL2019, and many more,” Nanzer said.

Nanzer has been with the league as its commissioner since its creation, having first pitched the idea of an esports sphere to Overwatch’s lead game director Jeff Kaplan in 2015. During his time at Activision Blizzard, Nanzer helped expand the size of the league ahead of its second season and has carved the path for the league’s localization in 2020.

CEO of Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues Pete Vlastelica will step in as Nanzer’s replacement. The former Overwatch League commissioner’s new job will be to lead esports strategy for Fortnite developer Epic Games. After being reported by ESPN, Epic confirmed the news by welcoming Nanzer to the company.