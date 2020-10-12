Los Angeles Gladiators releases tank LhCloudy

The ultimate flank tank is looking for a new home.

The changes just keep coming for the Los Angeles Gladiators.

Los Angeles has parted ways with main tank Roni “LhCloudy” Tiihonen for the 2021 season, the Overwatch League announced today. This is the fifth player and sixth overall team member the Gladiators have released in less than a week.

LhCloudy began his Overwatch League career as a part of the Paris Eternal in 2019. During the 2019 offseason, he was acquired by the Los Angeles Gladiators as a substitute for starting main tank Son “OGE” Min-seok. Before he joined the league, LhCloudy was a part of Mayhem Academy and Team Gigantti.

🛡️ Thank you, @LhCloudy! 🛡️



Your Flankhardt has forever left a mark on competitive play. We wish you all the best in the future. pic.twitter.com/FfXzjoQyMw — Los Angeles Gladiators (@LAGladiators) October 12, 2020

Despite being a substitute main tank, LhCloudy played a relatively high number of games for the Los Angeles Gladiators. As a Reinhardt specialist, he often subbed in on maps like King’s Row. LhCloudy quickly developed a reputation for his wild flanks as Reinhardt, coming out of nowhere to Earthshatter teams into oblivion.

LhCloudy said he’s now a free agent looking for a team.

The main tank is the fifth player the Los Angeles Gladiators have released in under a week, including the high-profile departure of support duo Jonas “Shaz” Suovaara and Benjamin “BigGoose” Isohanni. Strategic coach Rohit “Curryshot” Nathani was also released from the team last week.

With six releases in such a short period of time, it’s now obvious that the Los Angeles Gladiators are going for a new look in the 2021 Overwatch League season.