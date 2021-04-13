Xzi retires from professional Overwatch due to medical condition

The star DPS and MVP finalist is saying his goodbyes to the OWL early.

The Dallas Fuel’s 2021 lineup is down one player. Jung “Xzi” Ki-hyo has been forced to step away from his DPS duties and retire from professional play.

The team unexpectedly revealed today that Xzi won’t be playing with them when the Overwatch League’s 2021 season begins. He’s retiring early from the scene due to medical conditions that have worsened over time.

With heavy hearts, we are saddened to announce @Xzi_ow’s retirement for this season. However, player health will always be our top priority.

We will be rooting for him every single day and wish him the best in his treatments and future.

Thank you Xzi. 💙 pic.twitter.com/TXWtZ5qVCW — Dallas Fuel (@DallasFuel) April 13, 2021

“Since about a year and a half ago, I suffered from disk, head posture, and scoliosis,” Xzi revealed in his retirement video. “And now, my health reached a point where it can’t handle the routine.”

In a personal post, Xzi said he’ll be returning to Korea to focus on his physical health but hopes to one day make a big return to the OWL stage.

Sp9rkle and Doha are still expected to make the Fuel’s roster as their DPS starters, but it’s unknown if the team will be looking for a replacement for Xzi.

Xzi previously competed as a part of the Paris Eternal during the Overwatch League’s 2020 season and was a finalist for the MVP award due to his prowess with DPS characters, particularly his gunslinging with McCree. He was set to join three of his former teammates from the Eternal on the new Dallas roster, who notably helped the Eternal achieve massive success throughout the year.

With this announcement, Dallas takes a heavy blow to its offensive power just days before the start of the 2021 season. The 2021 Overwatch League season officially begins on April 17, kicking off with a battle between the Guangzhou Charge and the Shanghai Dragons.