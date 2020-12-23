NYXL completes 2021 coaching staff, promotes WhyNot to head coach

In a series of quick moves, the New York Excelsior continued to overhaul its 2021 Overwatch League roster today by filling out its coaching staff and other management roles.

Starting with the head coaching position, NYXL is keeping things within the organization by promoting Lee “WhyNot” Ju-hyeop.

They’re ever-present and relentlessly dedicated behind the scenes: please give a warm welcome to our coaching staff for the 2021 season.



Head Coach: @WhyNot_ow

Coach: @OWSqix

Head of Data: @OWimt

General Manager: @arqnuGget

Player Manager: @Unknown_0771#EverUpward pic.twitter.com/sVouSw59WA — NYXL (@NYXL) December 23, 2020

WhyNot was previously an assistant coach for Seoul Dynasty before jumping into the same role last season for NYXL. Former head coach Jeong “imt” Yong-cheol is moving to become the team’s head of data, leaving the assistant to take over his duties alongside other new personnel.

Kim “Sqix” Geonyong has joined the team as a strategic assistant coach after being released by the London Spitfire in October and Kim “Unknown” Minsung has been brought on as the team’s new player manager. Kim “nuGget” Yo-han will remain as the team’s general manager after helping to completely rebuild the NYXL roster for the 2021 season.

All of this comes just a day after NYXL brought in four new DPS players to the roster, including three from Overwatch Contenders. There are still a few moves the team needs to make before it’s truly ready to compete in 2021, but now it has the coaching and management infrastructure to make those decisions moving forward.