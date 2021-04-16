Boston Uprising signs GaeBullSsi

Just hours before the fourth Overwatch League season officially kicks off, the Boston Uprising has promoted off-tank Yun “GaeBullSsi” Young-sun to its starting roster. He comes from Uprising Academy, the organization’s Overwatch Contenders team.

GaeBullSsi has been a big performer in Overwatch Contenders Korea, playing off-tank for WGS Phoenix over the past two years. He was acquired by Uprising Academy earlier this year and has now made it to Boston’s core roster.

Uprising head coach Kim “Lori” Seung-hyun used to coach WGS Phoenix and will reunite with GaeBullSsi as he heads to the Overwatch League. Other Uprising players, like DPS Kim “Valentine” Byeong-ju and main support Kim “Faith” Hong-gyu, also played with GaeBullSsi on WGS Phoenix.

“We are excited to bring up GaeBullSsi from the academy roster to reunite him with some of his former WGS Phoenix teammates and coach Lori,” said Chris “HuK” Loranger, president of the Uprising.

GaeBullSsi will likely share off-tank playtime with established Uprising off-tank Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist.

Rumors of GaeBullSsi’s acquisition emerged on April 15 when the Overwatch League website listed the off-tank as a part of Boston’s roster. This marks the second time the league has accidentally leaked one of the Uprising’s signings after Valentine’s early reveal in February.

The Boston Uprising’s first match of the season is against the Los Angeles Gladiators on April 24.